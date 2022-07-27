Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Black Hills has set its FY22 guidance at $3.95-$4.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $45,758,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Black Hills by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

