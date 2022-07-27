Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE BKI opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Black Knight by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

