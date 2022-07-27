BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

