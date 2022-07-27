Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 1,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.03% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

