Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Trading Down 18.6%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 15,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Blue Line Protection Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile
Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency.
