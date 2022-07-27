BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

BNPQY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($69.39) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($61.22) to €63.00 ($64.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($63.57) to €64.30 ($65.61) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.6552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.69%.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

