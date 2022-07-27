BorgWarner (BWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.25 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWA stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BorgWarner by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

