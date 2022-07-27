Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 1,001 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,458,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $457.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

