Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $364.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Monty J. Bennett acquired 44,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

