BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $12.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 65,457 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
