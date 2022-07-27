BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 506.70%.

In other BrightSpire Capital news, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BrightSpire Capital news, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,955. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

