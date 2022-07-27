British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.50 ($6.72).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($8.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.72) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($6.99) to GBX 540 ($6.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

British Land Price Performance

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 481.90 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 440.20 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 512.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 467.86.

British Land Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 3,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £14,898.09 ($17,949.51). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £80,277.12 ($96,719.42). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,829 shares of company stock worth $10,987,266.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

