Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.