Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

