Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT at $168.56

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASND. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $6,727,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

ASND opened at $87.57 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

