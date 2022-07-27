Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $58.83

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 229.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 463,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

