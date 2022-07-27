Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $23.43

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -135.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.