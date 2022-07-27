Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $24.00

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $939.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. Analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LivePerson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in LivePerson by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

