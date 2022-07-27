Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Target Price at $85.00

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUWOY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.02) to GBX 87 ($1.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

