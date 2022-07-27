Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$37.67

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

TSE:TRQ opened at C$33.35 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.90.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$510.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1068605 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

