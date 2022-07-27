Brokerages Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Target Price at $108.00

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCBJF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $85.60 on Friday. UCB has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.88.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

