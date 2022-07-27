Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $295.71

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $206.03 and a one year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

