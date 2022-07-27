Brokerages Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT at $470.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YARIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Yara International ASA Dividend Announcement

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.32. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $1.4046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

