Brokers Issue Forecasts for British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $4.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.52. The consensus estimate for British American Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

BTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.54) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.37) to GBX 3,800 ($45.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

