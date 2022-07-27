Brokers Offer Predictions for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.