Brokers Set Expectations for Real Matters Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$120.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.00 million.

