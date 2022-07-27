Brokers Set Expectations for The Procter & Gamble Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $5.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $346.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

