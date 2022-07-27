Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIP stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 113.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

