Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($1.12). The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other news, Director William John Cox acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$77.09 per share, with a total value of C$127,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$646,399.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

