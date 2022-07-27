Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $69.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

