BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $47.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research firms have commented on BRP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Insider Activity at BRP Group

In other BRP Group news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BRP Group news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares in the company, valued at $274,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRP Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.10 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.