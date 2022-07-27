BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,309 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 126,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.