Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $167.66, but opened at $174.23. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $173.29, with a volume of 15,484 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $780,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

