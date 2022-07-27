Cairn Investment Group Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.82.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day moving average is $281.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

