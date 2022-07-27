Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,648.64

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,648.64 ($43.96) and traded as low as GBX 3,596.30 ($43.33). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,635 ($43.80), with a volume of 33,960 shares changing hands.
Caledonia Investments Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,648.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,637.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 222.30 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.75%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Caledonia Investments
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.