Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,648.64

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,648.64 ($43.96) and traded as low as GBX 3,596.30 ($43.33). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,635 ($43.80), with a volume of 33,960 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,648.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,637.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 222.30 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Caledonia Investments

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Lynn Fordham purchased 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($45.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,141 ($60,410.84). In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Lynn Fordham purchased 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($45.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,141 ($60,410.84). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,808 ($45.88), for a total value of £141,809.92 ($170,855.33). Insiders sold 23,682 shares of company stock worth $86,151,822 over the last ninety days.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

