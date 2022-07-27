Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.32, but opened at $46.74. Calix shares last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 19,658 shares traded.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 3,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 1,463,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Calix by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after buying an additional 1,071,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calix Trading Up 13.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.55.
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
