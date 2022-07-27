Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.00.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $269.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.