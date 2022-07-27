Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 7.4 %

CCL opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

