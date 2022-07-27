Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $142.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

