C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Ralph Findlay Buys 12,721 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,886.69).

C&C Group Trading Down 1.6 %

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 204.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £760.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,418.75. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.25).

Get C&C Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.47) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.