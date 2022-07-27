Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) PT Raised to CHF 92 at Credit Suisse Group

Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CMBNF stock opened at 70.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 70.38. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of 70.00 and a 12 month high of 70.00.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile
