Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) PT Raised to CHF 92 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNFGet Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CMBNF stock opened at 70.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 70.38. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of 70.00 and a 12 month high of 70.00.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

See Also

