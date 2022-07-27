Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Buys 2,208 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,920.96 ($2,314.41).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,354 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.74 ($2,297.28).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,217 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,297.13).

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 89.38 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 893.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.10. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.06 ($1.10).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centrica Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.48) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.18).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

