Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Buys 2,208 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,920.96 ($2,314.41).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,354 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.74 ($2,297.28).
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,217 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,297.13).
Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 89.38 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 893.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.10. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.06 ($1.10).
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
