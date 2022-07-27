CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Trading Down 10.4%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 10.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.
About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.
