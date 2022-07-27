ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,207.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,207.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,016,935 shares of company stock valued at $27,169,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

