Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $97.28 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,524 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.82.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

