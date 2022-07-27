ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of ChemoCentryx worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCXI. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 1,306,776 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,184,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6,040.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $23,746,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ChemoCentryx

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.81. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

