Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.82.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.91. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

