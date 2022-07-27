Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,316.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,314.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,428.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,862.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

