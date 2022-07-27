Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of CHUY opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.79. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

