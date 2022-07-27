Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,944 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

