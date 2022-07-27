ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 112,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

